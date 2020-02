Sachin Tendulkar Wins Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year 2000-2020 For World Cup 2011 Win

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar winning the 2011 World Cup won the Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year 2000-2020. The sight of Tendulkar, the world’s leading run-getter, getting carried on the shoulders of his teammates at the Wankhede Stadium when India beat Sri Lanka in the final of the World Cup, remains one of the most iconic images in the history of Indian sports.

South African female amputee swimmer Natalie du Toit, who became the first female to qualify for the able-bodied Olympics in Beijing in 2008 was expected to give Tendulkar stiff competition but the former India batsman emerged winner by receiving maximum votes. He was honoured by tennis legend Boris Becker and former Australia cricket captain Steve Waugh.

“It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates,” Tendulkar said after receiving the trophy. “And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me.”

Tendulkar recalled how watching India lift the 1983 World Cup in London inspired him to take up cricket, and to be honoured to realising his dream of one day emulating some of the former greats of India remains one of his most cherished moments.

“My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old. India had won the World Cup. I did not understand the significance and just because everybody was celebrating, I also joined the party,” he stated.

“But somewhere I knew something special has happened to the country and I wanted to experience it one day and that’s how my journey began. It was the proudest moment of my life, holding that trophy which I chased for 22 years but I never lost hope. I was merely lifting that trophy on behalf of my countrymen.”

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way. This campaign shortlists 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world.

Shining a light on those unforgettable moments that have changed sporting history and inspired fans and followers around the globe. A collection of the world’s greatest sporting moments from the new millennium exemplifying sporting values such as fair play, sportsmanship, humanity, overcoming adversity, dedication and the power to unite through sport all key values of the Laureus movement.