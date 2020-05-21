Making it clear that it is not right to compare Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar felt it is unfair because the former played in the toughest era of cricket, unlike 31-year-old current India skipper.

Akhtar also said that had Tendulkar played in this era he would have scored 1.30 lakh runs.

“Tendulkar batted in the toughest era of cricket. If he had to get the chance now, he may hit more than 1.30 lakh runs. So it”s not good to make a comparison between Sachin and Kohli,” Akhtar said during a live video session on Helo app.

Akhtar also revealed he wanted Tendulkar to complete a century during their famous 2003 World Cup clash against India. Tendulkar got out on 98 with Akhtar accounting for his scalp. Riding on Tendulkar”s fine innings, India won the match by six wickets in Centurion.

“I was very sad because Sachin got out for 98. It was special innings, he should have touched the century mark,” Akhtar said. “I wanted him to get a century. For that bouncer, I would have loved to see a sixer, as earlier he hit.”

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir said that Tendulkar is greater than Kohli because of his longevity and records.

With no cricket due to the pandemic, most cricketers are keeping themselves busy by chatting with fans and fellow cricketers via social media platforms.