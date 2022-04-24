<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Thousands of fans, present and former cricketers and noted celebrities across the world took to social media to congratulate Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. The cricketing fraternity with the likes of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman wished Tendulkar as the batting maestro turned 49. <p></p> <p></p>Here are a few tweets on the master blasters's birthday: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Here's wishing a true legend of World Cricket and the man who carried a billion dreams on his shoulders for a couple of decades, <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sachin_rt</a>, a very happy birthday! &#x1f929;&#x1f64c;&#x1f3fb;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreChallengers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreChallengers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdaySachin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdaySachin</a> <a href="https://t.co/3BKneBS09c">pic.twitter.com/3BKneBS09c</a></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1518054620454551552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Super Birthday to the man who made the crowd whistle and stand in ovation through decades of Indian Cricket!&#x1f973;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdaySachin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdaySachin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> &#x1f981;&#x1f49b; <p></p>&#x1f4f8; : <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> <a href="https://t.co/YC7EnU93zf">pic.twitter.com/YC7EnU93zf</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1518066500774420480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy Birthday Paji .. aap ko duniya bhar ki sab Khushiyaa mille..Have a great day ahead.. once u r out of the bubble, we shall celebrate.. love always <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sachin_rt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdaySachin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdaySachin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Master?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Master</a> &#x1f3cf; <a href="https://t.co/KcLXeBYRmp">pic.twitter.com/KcLXeBYRmp</a></p> <p></p> Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) <a href="https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1518119555625009152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world, <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sachin_rt</a>. <p></p>May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdaySachin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdaySachin</a> <a href="https://t.co/IUIzCHJ6BL">pic.twitter.com/IUIzCHJ6BL</a></p> <p></p> VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) <a href="https://twitter.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1518085984335777792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">There are greats, there are legends and then there is <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sachin_rt</a> &#x1f64f; <p></p>Wishing you a very happy birthday &#x1f382;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdaySachin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdaySachin</a> <a href="https://t.co/qc47WPEoZM">pic.twitter.com/qc47WPEoZM</a></p> <p></p> DK (@DineshKarthik) <a href="https://twitter.com/DineshKarthik/status/1518103988066918400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli instagram story on Tendulkar's birthday has gone viral as well. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"> <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> Instagram story &#x2764;&#xfe0f;! <p></p>&#x1f410;'s <a href="https://t.co/2lLK3sHDWF">pic.twitter.com/2lLK3sHDWF</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli Universe (@ViratKohliUniv) <a href="https://twitter.com/ViratKohliUniv/status/1518094400160616448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar has played some of the most exceptional innings for India in the history of cricket. One such innings of 143 off 131 balls a.k.a "The Desert Storm" against Australia is an unforgettable memory in the minds of cricket fans.