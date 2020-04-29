VVS Laxman has said that failure in the first innings of 1998 Chennai Test against Australia left Sachin Tendulkar highly disappointed as he locked himself in the physio’s room for almost an hour after being dismissed by Shane Warne.

Tendulkar’s second innings century is the stuff of legends and not just because it helped India to a big 179-run win but also how he hammered Warne who was exploiting the rough outside leg stump.

India opted to bat first and their opening pair led an excellent start with a century partnership.

Tendulkar, who came to bat an No. 4, began aggressively opening his account with a boundary but that turned out to be his only scoring shot of the innings.

” Sachin was really well prepared for the Test match in Chennai,” Laxman told Star Sports’ Cricket Connected. ” In the first innings, he was dismissed for 4 runs. He hit a boundary and then tried to play a big shot over mid-on, hitting against the turn and was caught by Mark Taylor.”

“I remember Sachin locked himself in the physio’s room and only came out after almost an hour. When he came out, we could see his eyes were red. I felt he was very emotional because he was unhappy in the manner he was dismissed,” he added.

A resolute Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 155 in India’s second dig, a knock regarded as one of the finest of his Test career.

” Then, in the second innings, the way he blasted and hammered Shane Warne, who was bowling into the rough outside the leg stump. Warne was using the depth of the crease and when he used to pitch it up, Sachin used to hit it through the mid-off, mid-on region. He went on to get a hundred. That battle with Shane Warne is the best I have seen,” Laxman said.