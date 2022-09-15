New Delhi: Robin Uthappa shocked the cricketing world by making a sudden retirement announcement on Wednesday. Uthappa is one of the Indian cricket veterans who contributed to the Indian team for almost a decade. He was also the part of 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad and played a crucial role in the historic Indian victory.

The former Indian batter took to Twitter to make this announcement. Uthappa wrote “It’s been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honor to represent my country and state, Karnataka- a wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being. However, all good things must come to an end and with a grateful heart I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend a significant time with my young family, I look forward to charting a new phase in life”

It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all pic.twitter.com/GvWrIx2NRs Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

The fellow cricketers and fans showered immense love and good luck wishes to the star batter for his future. However, there was one message that stood above all, from the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin posted a picture of him and Robin Uthappa alongside a really heartfelt message. “You played with utmost dedication and spirit every time you stepped on the field. From Team India to Mumbai Indians, it was good to share the dressing room with you. My best wishes to you and make the best out of your 2nd innings,” wrote Tendulkar

You played with utmost dedication and spirit every time you stepped on the field. From Team India to Mumbai Indians, it was good to share the dressing room with you. My best wishes to you and make the best out of your 2nd innings. @robbieuthappa pic.twitter.com/dys0TAHgFW Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2022

Robin shared the Mumbai Indians dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar in the opening season of IPL, when he played under the captaincy of Master Blaster. Robin Uthappa’s retirement message already had fans on an emotional ride.

Now the message from the GOD of cricket has fans on a nostalgic throwback. Robin’s contribution to Team India and his IPL sides would always be appreciable and something to look up to.