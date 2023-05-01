Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction After Tim David's Big Six in Final Over Of Run Chase Against RR Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: Mumbai Indian star Tim David played an excellent knock as he smashed 45 not out from just 14 balls against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (April 30) at Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

During his time on the crease, the Australian cricketer smashed three back-to-back sixes on the first three balls of the final over and helped Mumbai win against Royals.

David, who was signed for Rs 8.25 crore in the mega auction last year faced a total of 14 balls and during his stay at the middle hammered five maximums and two fours.

The 27-year-old David a big six down the ground on the first ball of the over and then gave the same treatment to the next deliveries as well. All three balls were full tosses and with the help of his hat-trick of sixes, MI sealed the game with three balls to spare.

Legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar who is also Mumbai's mentor was present at the dugout. He was seen giving an overjoyed reaction during the death overs as David smashed a big 84-m six on the second ball. Video of his reaction is going viral all over the internet.