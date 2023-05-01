Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction After Tim David's Big Six in Final Over Of Run Chase Against RR Goes Viral - WATCH
Sachin Tendulkar's reaction from MI's dugout after Tim David hammers Jason Holder goes viral.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indian star Tim David played an excellent knock as he smashed 45 not out from just 14 balls against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (April 30) at Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.
During his time on the crease, the Australian cricketer smashed three back-to-back sixes on the first three balls of the final over and helped Mumbai win against Royals.
David, who was signed for Rs 8.25 crore in the mega auction last year faced a total of 14 balls and during his stay at the middle hammered five maximums and two fours.
The 27-year-old David a big six down the ground on the first ball of the over and then gave the same treatment to the next deliveries as well. All three balls were full tosses and with the help of his hat-trick of sixes, MI sealed the game with three balls to spare.
Legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar who is also Mumbai's mentor was present at the dugout. He was seen giving an overjoyed reaction during the death overs as David smashed a big 84-m six on the second ball. Video of his reaction is going viral all over the internet.
Tim David, take a bow ?
What a way to leave Wankhede and Sachin Tendulkar all smiles ?#IPL2023 #TATAIPL #MIvRR #IPL1000 | @mipaltan @timdavid8 pic.twitter.com/evvQRJCEFu
JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 30, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal's first 100
Young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the highest score by an uncapped Indian batter in the IPL, a stunning 124 off 62 balls that propelled Rajasthan Royals to a massive 212/7.
In the 1000th IPL game, Jaiswal shined the brightest by mixing solidity in technique and power in shots which were conventional and innovative while using the crease well in hitting 16 fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 200 in an innings where the next best score was just 18.
He made 41 runs off 23 balls in Power-play and amassed 44 runs off 25 balls in the middle overs, before smacking 39 runs off 14 balls in the death overs in a scintillating show of batsmanship.
(With Inputs IANS)
COMMENTS