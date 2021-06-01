Unlike batting, Sachin Tendulkar may not have inspired the world with his bowling – but surely he was not the worst. With 154 ODI wickets to his name and a total of 201 international scalps, he surely knew a thing or two about bowling. Time and again, Tendulkar has admitted that he wanted to be a pace bowler, but realised he was better at batting and stuck to it only to become arguably the best to have held a bat.

He may not have won India as many games with the ball as he did with the bat, but on a couple of occasions – he bailed India out of trouble and how. With six or fewer runs to defend of the last over, Tendulkar did the unthinkable by winning the game for India from the jaws of defeat.

He happens to be the only bowler to have successfully defended six or fewer runs in the final over of the game more than once! How cool is that stat for arguably the best batsman in the world?

1993 Hero Cup Semi-Final vs South Africa, Eden Gardens

With SA needing six to win off the last over, the then captain Mohammad Azharuddin stunned the packed house at Eden Gardens as he handed the ball to Tendulkar. Fanie De Villiers and Brian McCullum were in the middle and it seemed they would cruise through. Fanie de Villiers was stunningly run out of the first ball of the over while looking for a second. With the run out, Allan Donald walked into the middle and was on strike. Tendulkar bowled three consecutive dot balls to get India back in the game. Off the fifth ball of the over, Donald picked up a single, and that brought McMillan on strike with SA needing four to win off the last ball. All Tendulkar conceded was a run of the last ball and that saw India through to the final.

1996 Titan Cup vs Australia, Mohali

With India’s frontline bowlers done with their quota of overs, Mohammad Azharuddin once again turned to Tendulkar for some magic. With India needing one wicket to win, Brad Hogg tried to scoop the ball over Nayan Mongia and pinch a quick single. Mongia got hold of the ball and threw it at the non-striker’s end where Tendulkar collected it and whipped off the bails.