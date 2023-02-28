Sachin's Life Size Statue To be Installed At Wankhede Stadium, Master Blaster Reacts

As per reports, a life-size statue of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will be installed at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar has made a significant contribution to Indian cricket and the Mumbai Cricket Association is planning to honour the legendary cricketer in the best possible way.

The report in Indian Express states that Sachin's statute will either be unveiled on April 30, Sachin's 50th birthday, or during the 50-over World Cup, which is set to be staged in India. The report further confirms that Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale has agreed to the proposal of installing a life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin's statute will be the first one to be installed at the iconic Wankehde Stadium.

"It will be the first statue in Wankhede Stadium, we will decide where it will be placed," MCA president Kale was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"He (Sachin) is a Bharat Ratna and everyone knows what he has done for cricket. As he turns 50, it will be a small token of appreciation from the MCA. I spoke to him three weeks ago and his consent was received," Kale said. Notably, Wankhede Stadium also has a stand named after Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar retired from the game in 2013 at the very same venue. Sachin is considered to be the greatest Indian cricketer to have played the game, a proud owner of a plethora of records, including 100 international centuries, and most international runs, among others.

"Well it's a pleasant surprise. The president is here, Mr. Kale and the other committee members are going to join us in a while. We've come here to identify a spot. The idea was shared with me, and as I said it is a pleasant surprise. My career had started here and this is like the completion of a big circle," Tendulkar told ANI while reacting to the news.