Expressing his concern over the coronavirus pandemic, Rohit Sharma has advised everyone to be smart and proactive in countering the disease effectively. The global spread of COVID-19 has resulted in nations taking extreme measures with Italy going into complete lockdown recording over 1,000 deaths.

In India, the number of reported patients has gone up to 110 as per the health ministry with several states advising against public gatherings shutting gown education institutions, gyms, cinema halls, malls among others.

In a video posted on his official social media accounts Rohit said, “Last few weeks have been tough for all of us and the world has come to a standstill which is very sad to see. The only way we can come to normalcy is by all of us coming together. And we can do this by being a little smart, a little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when we get any symptoms inform your nearest medical authorities.”

The global sporting schedule has been thrown into chaos with almost all major events being cancelled or postponed. In India, the IPL has been suspended till April 15 while an ongoing ODI series against South Africa was also rescheduled.

Rohit, who captains Mumbai Indians in the IPL, appreciated the efforts of healthcare workers who are working round the clock to treat those affected by the virus. “I appreciate the efforts of all the doctors and the medical staff across the world who have put their lives on risk while taking care of the people who have tested positive with coronavirus,” he said.

“Last, but not the least, my heart goes out for people who have lost their lives and their families. Take care, be safe,” he added.