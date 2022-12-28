Safaraz Ahmed Returns As Pakistan Skipper As Babar Azam Down With Flu

New Delhi: In the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has not only made his comeback to the Test team after a gap of almost four years but has also grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He first made 86 runs with the bat and now has got the opportunity to lead the team as well in absence of Babar Azam, who didn’t take the field on the third after getting down with flu. A few other Pakistani players also did not take the field due to the same reason.

Sarfaraz played last Test match in 2019 against South Africa. He scored 86 runs off 153 balls. He also scored 196 run stand for the fifth wicket with skipper Babar Azam, who scored 161 runs.

Sharing his views after the Test comeback, Ahmed said he was very nervous and walked on the field to bat and his heartbeat was very high as he faced the first three balls.

“Agar aap meri pehli feeling ka pooch rahe hain toh pehli teen ballein jo main kheli hain lunch se pehle, uss waqt meri agar koi heartbeat check kar leta toh shayad meter fat jata kyunki heartbeat bahut tez chal rahi thi. Aisi hi feeling thi jaise mera debut match hai kyunki kaafi time baad khel raha tha aur position bhi kaafi uss waqt crunch thi aur lunch hone ke baad thoda normal ho gaya tha. Babar ne uss waqt bahut confidence diya (When I played my first three balls, if you would have measured my heartbeat, the meter would have broken. My heart was beating too fast. It felt like I was starting all over again, making my debut. I was making a comeback and the position was crunch as well)” he said.

In 50 Tests so far, Sarfaraz has scored 2,743 runs at an average of 37.06.