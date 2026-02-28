Sahibzada Farhan’s explosive hundred powers Pakistan to 5-run win over Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by 5 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 but eliminated from the tournament.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka’s fighting knock of 76 runs was not enough as Pakistan edged past the hosts for a five-run victory in their final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

Sri Lanka’s batting performance against Pakistan

Despite the narrow win, Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament. After scoring 212 while batting first, Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 runs to go past New Zealand on Net Run Rate. However, Sri Lanka finished on 207, falling short of the target but still ending Pakistan’s campaign.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Chasing a big total, Sri Lanka got off to a poor start when Naseem Shah, playing his first match of the tournament, dismissed opener Pathum Nissanka in the second over. Nissanka scored just three runs from seven balls.

Kamil Mishara then counterattacked by hitting Shaheen Afridi for a six and two fours. However, he was dismissed in the fourth over by Abrar Ahmed’s googly. Mishara scored 26 runs off 15 balls, hitting four fours and one six. Sri Lanka were 49 for 2 at the end of the powerplay.

Former captain Charith Asalanka added some stability with Pawan Ratnayake as the pair put on 42 runs in 28 balls. Pakistan broke the stand in the ninth over when Abrar clean bowled Asalanka, who scored 25. Abrar struck again in the 11th over by dismissing Kamindu Mendis. Sri Lanka lost another wicket in the 12th over when Mohammad Nawaz removed Janith Liyanage.

While wickets kept falling at one end, Ratnayake played an impressive innings and reached his half-century in just 32 balls with a six off Shadab Khan in the 15th over. Pakistan finally got his wicket in the 18th over when Shaheen Afridi dismissed him. Ratnayake scored 58 off 37 balls.

Shanaka’s fightback for Sri Lanka

Shanaka, who looked in good touch throughout, completed his fifty in just 23 balls and stayed unbeaten on 76. His innings included eight sixes and two fours. Sri Lanka needed 28 runs from the final over. Shanaka hit three sixes and a four off Shaheen Afridi but could not clear the ropes on the final delivery as Sri Lanka fell short by five runs.

Earlier, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan continued his fine form, scoring his second century of the tournament, while Fakhar Zaman struck 84 to help Pakistan post 212 for 8 in 20 overs.

Farhan and Fakhar’s match-winning performance

Pakistan opened with Farhan and Fakhar, and the new pair started carefully before increasing the scoring rate from the third over. Farhan reached his half-century in 32 balls and also broke Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup by hitting a boundary off Dasun Shanaka in the sixth over.

Fakhar brought up his fifty in just 27 balls with a boundary off Dunith Wellalage in the 12th over. Sri Lanka finally made a breakthrough in the 16th over when Dushmantha Chameera bowled Fakhar for 84 off 42 balls, an innings that included nine fours and four sixes.

Mohammed Nafay, who replaced Babar Azam in the playing XI, was dismissed in the next over, while Shadab Khan was run out in the 18th over.

Farhan continued to score freely and reached his century in 59 balls in the 19th over, becoming the first batter to score two centuries in a single T20 World Cup edition. He was dismissed later in the same over after scoring 100 off 60 balls, hitting nine fours and five sixes.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 212/8 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 100, Fakhar Zaman 84; Dilshan Madhushanka 3-33, Dasun Shanaka 2-42) beat Sri Lanka 207/6 in 20 overs (Dasun Shanaka 76*, Pavan Rathnayake 58, Abrar Ahmed 3-23, Mohammed Nawaz 1-21) by 5 runs.

With IANS Inputs.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/