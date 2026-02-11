Sahibzada Farhan reveals Pakistan’s game plan against India in T20 World Cup 2026, says ‘We’ll go…’

Pakistan star Sahibzada Farhan reveals Pakistan's game plan against India in T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

Pakistan dominated USA in their second match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they defeated them by 32 runs and secured first position in Group A.

Pakistan will now officially play their third match against India on February 15th at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Farhan’s strategy for playing against India

“We’ll go in with the same mindset as we did in our previous matches against India, including the Asia Cup. We’ll try to stay positive and play attacking cricket,” Farhan said at the post match presentation.

Farhan reacts after winning ‘Player of the Match’ award

Pakistan star player Farhan was named player-of-the-match for his match-winning 73 runs, which helped Pakistan to register a 32-run win over the USA.

“The way we practiced yesterday, the ball was coming onto my bat really well in the nets. I had already told our batting coach (Hanif Malik) yesterday that I was getting a good feeling for today’s match.

“I was confident. I even said, I will finish the match in a way that earns me the player-of-the-match award. I’ve set a personal target for myself, to win at least two to three player-of-the-match awards in this World Cup,” he added.

Salman Agha on Pakistan’s batting confidence

Salman Agha, Pakistanâ€™s captain, said the team is comfortable both chasing targets and setting competitive totals on the board.

“We are comfortable chasing, but we try to bat first and put up above par, then try to defend. We have a flexible order, first three ready to go and then finishers can go early, or if we lose wickets we have batters who can take the game deeper,” Salman said.

After a narrow win over the Netherlands in their opening match, Pakistan put up a much more confident batting display against the USA.

“Clinical performance, we started well with the bat and batted really well in the middle. When we come to bowling we have a world-class attack, and scoring 190, we know we could defend that.“

‘Always room for improvement’: Salman Agha

However, captain Salman Agha admitted that there was still room for improvement.

“Always room for improvement, we’d like to bowl better in the powerplay, be more clinical. These are the things we want to improve.“

USA captain Monak Patel reacts after defeat to Pakistan

“Thought we bowled well in the powerplay but not the middle overs, we gave up a lot of runs. Came back at the death, the pace bowlers bowled well,” he said.

After losing both their matches and hurting their chances of reaching the Super Eights, Patel said the team is focused on finishing on a high.

“We’ve been playing good cricket, coming here we were confident but small mistakes cost you. We want to finish this WC strong with two wins.“