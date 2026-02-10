Farhan, Usman, and Shadab’s brilliance powers Pakistan to victory over USA in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan produced a clinical performance to defeat the United States by 32 runs in their Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Tuesday. After posting a competitive 190/9, Pakistan’s spinners strangled the USA chase, restricting them to 158/8 and securing their second successive victory in the tournament.

Sahibzada Farhan’s explosive 73 sets the platform

Sahibzada Farhan delivered a commanding performance, smashing a 41-ball 73 that anchored Pakistan’s innings. The aggressive opener dominated the powerplay and middle overs with powerful strokeplay, including multiple sixes that showcased his brute strength. His knock allowed Pakistan to recover from a brief stutter and build a strong total on a tricky surface, proving once again why he is a key asset in Pakistan’s batting lineup.

Pakistan post competitive 190/9

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan reached 190/9 in 20 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with a brilliant 73 off 41 balls.

Babar Azam contributed a steady 46 off 32.

Shadab Khan provided late fireworks with 30 off 12.

USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk was the pick of the bowlers with 4/25, but Pakistan recovered from 56/2 to post a challenging total.

Spin quartet strangles USA chase

Chasing 191, the USA never truly threatened. Openers Shayan Jahangir (49 off 34) and Andries Gous (13 off 13) gave a solid start (42/0 in 5 overs), but the introduction of spin changed the game completely.

Pakistan’s spinners took control:

Usman Tariq 3/27

Shadab Khan 2/26

Abrar Ahmed 1/30

Mohammad Nawaz 1/21

They claimed seven of the eight wickets to fall, leaving USA struggling at 158/8 in 20 overs. Shubham Ranjane (51 off 30) played a valiant knock, but the required run-rate proved too steep.

Brief Scores

Pakistan 190/9 (20 overs) – Sahibzada Farhan 73 (41), Babar Azam 46 (32), Shadab Khan 30 (12); Shadley van Schalkwyk 4/25

USA 158/8 (20 overs) – Shayan Jahangir 49 (34), Shubham Ranjane 51 (30); Usman Tariq 3/27, Shadab Khan 2/26

With this win, Pakistan now lead Group A with four points and remain firmly in contention for the Super 8.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/