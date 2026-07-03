Sai Sudarshan’s century keeps India A in the hunt against Sri Lanka A

The Indian A team strengthened its position thanks to Sai Sudarshan’s century at the end of the second day’s play of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A.

Sai Sudarshan and Devdutt Padikkal put India in control with massive partnership

At the end of the second day’s play, India had scored 247 runs for the loss of one wicket. Opener Sai Sudarshan scored his second consecutive century. The left-handed batsman is unbeaten on 104 off 184 balls with 13 fours. Devdutt Padikkal is at the crease with Sudarshan. Padikkal is also close to a century. He is playing on 94 off 151 balls with 11 fours. Sudarshan and Padikkal have so far shared a partnership of 181 runs.

India’s only setback came in the form of Aman Mokhade. Mokhade, who opened the innings with Sudharsan, was dismissed for 38 off 48 balls. He hit six fours and shared a 66-run opening partnership with Sudharsan for the first wicket.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Deepti Sharma compares MS Dhoni to Novak Djokovic, reveals her favourite Tennis star

Sri Lanka A post 366 as captain Sahan Arachchige leads with brilliant century

Earlier, Sri Lanka A’s first innings ended at 366. Sri Lanka captain Sahan Arachchige scored a brilliant century, scoring 127 off 207 balls with two sixes and 13 fours. Nuwanidu Fernando also scored 44 and Anjala Bandara scored 42.

For India, Gurnur Brar and Saransh Jain took four wickets each. Yash Thakur took two wickets.

When play resumes on the third day, India will be looking to take a significant lead over Sri Lanka A to put pressure on them in the second innings. Sudharsan will look to convert his century into a big innings, while Padikkal will also be aiming for a big innings. Currently, the Indian team trails Sri Lanka by 119 runs.

Also Read: England announce ODI squad for India series, James Coles earns maiden call-up

With IANS Inputs.