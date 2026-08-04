THIS star doubtful as Team India reaches Sri Lanka, Devdutt Padikkal could get big opportunity

Team India has arrived in Sri Lanka for the upcoming two-match Test series, but one player was noticeably missing from the travelling squad. While captain Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir, the coaching staff and the rest of the players landed in Colombo on Tuesday evening, Sai Sudharsan reportedly did not travel with the team.

The young left-handed batter is still recovering from a minor injury, raising fresh questions over his availability for the opening Test in Galle.

Sai Sudharsan misses team’s flight to Sri Lanka

According to a report by RevSportz, Sai Sudharsan did not board the flight to Colombo as he continues to recover from a minor niggle. The left-hander was included in India’s Test squad for the Sri Lanka series, but his selection was already subject to fitness clearance.

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Although there are still several days left before the first Test begins on August 15, his absence from the travelling group has cast doubt over whether he will be available for the three-day practice match, which starts on August 7.

Foot injury continues to delay Sudharsan’s return

Sudharsan is recovering from a foot injury that he suffered during the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka. The injury has delayed his return, and the team management appears to be taking a cautious approach before clearing him for competitive action.

India will monitor his progress closely over the next few days before taking a final call on his availability for the Test series.

Devdutt Padikkal could benefit if Sudharsan misses out

If Sudharsan is unable to regain full fitness in time, Devdutt Padikkal could emerge as the biggest beneficiary.

Padikkal impressed during the India A series against Sri Lanka A, scoring 67 and 94 in the two multi-day matches. His recent form and experience make him a strong candidate if India are forced to make a change at the top of the batting order.

Bumrah already ruled out, Auqib Nabi joins squad

India have already suffered one major setback ahead of the series, with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out because of injury.

The BCCI has named Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi as Bumrah’s replacement. Nabi earned his maiden Test call-up after a remarkable domestic season in which he finished with 60 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy. Across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, he has claimed 104 wickets and also contributed valuable runs with the bat.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka Test series

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan (subject to fitness), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.