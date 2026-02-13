Mukkamalla’s 79 and Harmeet Singh’s four-for help USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in T20 World Cup 2026

USA defeated Netherlands by 93 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 as Saiteja Mukkamalla and Harmeet Singh sealed a dominant win.

The United States registered their first-ever T20I win over the Netherlands with a commanding 93-run victory in their Group-stage fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. Saiteja Mukkamalla’s attractive 79 and Harmeet Singh’s four-wicket haul powered USA to a competitive 196/6 and then bowled out the Dutch for just 103 in 15.5 overs.

Saiteja Mukkamalla anchors USA innings with 79

Opener Saiteja Mukkamalla played a match-defining knock of 79 off 51 balls (5 fours, 4 sixes), providing the backbone of USA’s total. His elegant off-side driving and clean maximums over cover stood out, especially against former South Africa spinner Roelof van der Merwe, whom he dispatched for a straight six.

Mukkamalla added 55 runs for the second wicket with captain Monank Patel (36) and 54 runs for the fourth wicket with Shubham Ranjane, who finished with a blistering 48 not out off 24 balls. Ranjane’s late surge, featuring powerful pulls and sixes off Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek, took USA close to 200 before clever variations from de Leede (3/37) and van Beek pulled things back in the death overs.

Harmeet Singh’s 4/21 destroys Netherlands chase

Former India U-19 star Harmeet Singh delivered a match-winning spell of 4/21, recording the best bowling figures by a USA player in T20 World Cup history. The left-arm spinner tangled the Dutch batters with subtle variations – two wickets came from half-trackers that were miscued to fielders (Max O’Dowd 13 and Bas de Leede 23), while he breached Scott Edwards defence with a flat, skiddy delivery and trapped Roelof van der Merwe lbw with a straighter one.

Harmeet’s control and ability to exploit the slowing Chepauk track made him the chief destroyer, ensuring Netherlands never threatened the target.

Netherlands collapse to 103 all out

Chasing 197, Netherlands were never in the hunt on a pitch that became slower as the match progressed. Nosthush Kenjige struck early with a low skidder that deceived opener Michael Levitt. Harmeet then took over, dismantling the middle order, while USA’s disciplined bowling restricted the Dutch to 103 in 15.5 overs.

Key partnerships & turning points

USA’s innings was built around Mukkamalla’s fluent strokeplay and Ranjane’s late acceleration. The duo’s 54-run stand for the fourth wicket kept the momentum alive, though Netherlands fought back in the final overs. In the chase, early wickets and Harmeet’s spell ensured the game was over long before the end.

