<strong>Kolkata: </strong>Bihar batter Sakibul Gani's historic triple ton was the highlights on Day 2 of the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy on Friday. Gani was absolutely sensational in his knock (341 off 405) which featured 56 fours and 2 sixes. With this mammoth innings, Gani became the first triple centurion of the ongoing Ranji season. He was involved in a mammoth 538-run partnership with Babul Kumar as Bihar posted 686/5 decl against Mizoram. <p></p> <p></p>Born in 1999, Gani hails from Motihari, Bihar and always wanted to become a cricketer. His list A debut came against Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 where he played as an opening batter where he scored 29 runs off 30 balls which featured 3 fours and 2 sixes. He can also bowl right arm fast medium and has 4 wickets till now in his list A career. His all round abilities can make him an ideal candidate for India in the future. <p></p> <p></p>Gani's knock was also a world record as he became the first debutant to score a triple hundred in first-class cricket. The Gani-Babul Kumar partnership was the fifth time a pair managed 500-plus in Indian first-class cricket and also the fourth highest partnership in Indian cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Babul was unbeaten on 229 when Bihar declared their innings. In reply, Mizoram were 40/3, trailing by 646 runs at the end of day's play. <p></p> <p></p>Other than Gani, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan took the domestic circuit as he scored another double century (275). Sarfaraz has been in terrific form for a while and deserves a chance in the middle order for India in test matches. Sarfaraz Khan's superb innings put Mumbai in a strong position in their game against Saurashtra. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;