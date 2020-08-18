SAL vs VIA Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 6 of ECS T10 – Vienna at Seebarn Cricket Ground, August 18, 12:30 PM IST Tuesday

SAL vs VIA Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Salzburg CC vs Vienna Afghan CC Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SAL vs VIA, 6th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground: Salzburg and Afghan won both their matches on the opening day of the league. Afghan are at the top of the points table thanks to a superior net run-rate (NRR) of 3.800 while Salzburg have a NRR of 1.917. The two will square off in what will be the sixth match of ECS T10 – Vienna.

Here’s Tuesday’s schedule

#Salzburg CC vs Vienna Afghan CC, 12:30 PM

#Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna, 2:30 PM

#Vienna Afghan CC vs Pakistan CC, 4:30 PM

#Salzburg CC vs Austria CC Wien, 6:30 PM

#Indian CC Vienna vs Pakistan CC, 8:30 PM

The five teams will feature in 24 matches from August 17 to August 21.

TOSS – The ECS T10 – Vienna toss for the league match between Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

SAL vs VIA My Dream11 Team

Zeeshan Goraya (captain), Abrar Bilal (vice-captain), Razmal Shigiwal, Nisar Ahmed, Sahel Zadran, Shahbaz Muhammad, Zain Mohamad, Khybar Malyar, Klair Kailash, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai

Salzburg CC vs Vienna Afghan CC Full Squads

SAL: Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Atif Mehmood, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad

VIA: Ahmad Naveed, Mohib Shenwari, Aziz Khaksar, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Mohamad, Noor Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi

