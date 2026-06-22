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Salah stars as Egypt come from behind to beat New Zealand in World Cup clash

Mohamed Salah inspired Egypt's comeback as they defeated New Zealand 3-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group G clash. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 22, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

Published On Jun 22, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 22, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

Egypt vs New Zealand

Egypt vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday congratulated the national football team after the Pharaohs secured their historic first-ever victory in the FIFA World Cup since making their debut 92 years and 25 days ago.

Egypt secure memorable World Cup victory

Goals from Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet powered Egypt to come from behind and beat New Zealand 3-1 in the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Taking to social media platform X, President El-Sisi lauded the team’s exceptional display of grit and national character on the global stage.

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I congratulate the Egyptian national team and the fans of our great people on achieving the first victory in the history of Egypt’s participations in the World Cup competitions, with a performance that honours and embodies the determination, will, and resolve with which the sons of the homeland are endowed.

This well-deserved victory represents a promising beginning for continuing the journey with confidence and ambition and raising Egypt’s name high in international forums,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi posted on X.

Egypt fight back to claim crucial win

New Zealand started aggressively at BC Place, Vancouver, as Finn Surman gave the All Whites a deserved lead with a bullet of a header from a corner in the 15th minute. Salah and Emam Ashour both went close before half time as Egypt went in search of an equaliser, and Salah was denied again by Max Crocombe in the first minute of the second period.

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir prevented New Zealand from doubling their lead shortly afterwards with a terrific save from Callum McCowatt’s flicked header, and Zico then pulled Hossam Hassan’s side back into the game with a free header in the 58th minute.

Nine minutes later Salah struck the decisive blow, guiding a crisp low finish into the net after a fine team move to spark wild celebrations for his side, and Trezeguet added the gloss with Egypt’s third with eight minutes remaining.

With this win, they go to the top of Group G, two points ahead of Iran and Belgium, while the New Zealand team is at the bottom of the standings with one point.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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