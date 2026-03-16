Salman Agha’s century in vain as Tanzid and Taskin power Bangladesh to series win over Pakistan

Tanzid Hasan’s maiden ODI century and Taskin Ahmed’s four wickets helped Bangladesh beat Pakistan despite a century from Salman Ali Agha.

Bangladesh seal ODI series win over Pakistan

Bangladesh clinched the three-match ODI series against Pakistan with a thrilling 11-run victory in the deciding third game at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

Chasing Bangladesh’s challenging total of 290/5, Pakistan were bowled out for 279 in 50 overs despite a fighting century from Salman Ali Agha.

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Tanzid’s maiden century powers Bangladesh

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a solid start. Opener Tanzid Hasan played a brilliant knock, scoring his maiden ODI century (107 off 98 balls) with six fours and seven sixes.

Tanzid added 105 runs for the first wicket with Saif Hassan (36), and then 53 runs with Najmul Hossain Shanto (27). After reaching his hundred with a six, Tanzid fell to leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Later, skipper Litton Das scored a steady 41, and Towhid Hridoy remained unbeaten on 48 to take Bangladesh to a strong total.

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers with 3-52.

Pakistan’s fightback led by Salman Agha

Chasing 290, Pakistan lost early wickets and were struggling at 82/5. But Salman Ali Agha played a captain’s knock, scoring 106 off 98 balls with nine fours and four sixes.

Agha added valuable partnerships with Saad Masood (38) and skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi (37), bringing Pakistan close to the target.

At one stage, Pakistan needed just 30 runs from the last 15 balls, but Taskin Ahmed returned to dismiss Agha. Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain then cleaned up the tail.

Taskin & Mustafizur star with the ball

Bangladesh’s pacers shone brightly. Taskin Ahmed took 4-49 in his 10 overs, while Mustafizur Rahman claimed 3-54. Nahid Rana chipped in with 2-62.

Series comes to an end

With this win, Bangladesh took the series 2-1. Pakistan won the second ODI convincingly, but the hosts had the last laugh in the decider.

Brief scores

Bangladesh 290/5 in 50 overs (Tanzid Hasan 107, Towhid Hridoy 48*, Litton Das 41; Haris Rauf 3-52)

Pakistan 279 all out in 50 overs (Salman Agha 106, Saad Masood 38, Shaheen Shah Afridi 37; Taskin Ahmed 4-49, Mustafizur Rahman 3-54, Nahid Rana 2-62)