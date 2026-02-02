Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on Pakistan BOYCOTT India Match at T20 World Cup, says, ‘We will…, but…’

Pakistan will play the T20 World Cup 2026 but not against India. Captain Salman Ali Agha explains why the players had no say in the boycott decision.

Salman Ali Agha reacts to Pakistan's India match boycott

Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha has reacted to the government’s decision to boycott the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India, making it clear that the call was beyond the players control.

The Pakistan government recently confirmed that the national team will participate in the tournament but will not take the field against India in the Group A clash scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Agha on players following Government orders

Addressing the issue after Pakistan’s third T20I against Australia, Agha said the players would follow whatever instructions are given by the government and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Yes, absolutely, we will go. But that is not our decision, sir, and we cannot do anything about it. Whatever our government and our chairman instruct us to do, we have to follow. Only then will we go, and we will do that,” Agha said at the press conference.

His remarks underlined that the boycott decision was administrative and political, not driven by the players or team management.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha –



Boycotting against India is not in our hands; we will do whatever our government and Mohsin Naqvi say



So here is clearly political influence. ICC will definitely take strict action against Pakistan for this boycott ðŸ‘Š pic.twitter.com/heNctwR2XD — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) February 1, 2026

Why Pakistan is boycotting the India match

The decision comes in the backdrop of Bangladesh being removed from the T20 World Cup after refusing to travel to India due to security concerns. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested the ICC to relocate their matches, but the governing body refused to alter the schedule and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.

Pakistan’s move is widely seen as a gesture of solidarity with Bangladesh following that development.

ICC warns PCB over potential consequences

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has raised serious concerns over Pakistan’s stance and warned that selective participation could lead to punitive action.

In a strongly worded statement, the ICC said: “The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.”

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” the world body further added.

PCB to reassess Participation

Following the ICC’s response, the Pakistan Cricket Board stated that it would reassess its position, reiterating that the decision was taken to support Bangladesh’s stance.

Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan issued an official statement on social media confirming its approval for the team’s participation in the tournament, while clearly stating that the side “shall not take the field” for the February 15 fixture against India in Colombo.

TRENDING NOW

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s World Cup campaign

With the T20 World Cup just weeks away, Pakistan’s decision has triggered uncertainty around the tournament’s commercial, sporting, and administrative aspects. While the team remains committed to playing the rest of the matches, the India boycott has placed the PCB under intense scrutiny from the ICC and other stakeholders.

Pakistan’s squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.