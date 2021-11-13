Dubai: While David Warner received flak for his controversial six during the T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan, ex-cricketer Salman Butt has taken a surprising stand on the issue. Calling it ‘game awareness’, Butt hailed Warner’s move against Mohammed Hafeez’s double bouncer.

“Full marks to Warner for game awareness. He was mentally aware that it was a no-ball and capitalized on it. He knew what the rules were. It was an awkward low ball that bounced twice and Warner still managed to smash it for a six. It was very quick feet movement and great thinking,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Butt reckons that if the law permits you to do it, why shouldn’t you. Butt added: “Lot of people are saying it is against sportsman spirit. But the law allows you to do it. It was a kind of loose ball. Would a batter let a full toss ball go because the bowler did not get it right? What Warner did was exactly what he should have done.”

Warner’s quickfire 49 was crucial against Pakistan in the semis as it laid the foundation for the final onslaught. Matthew Wade emerged as the star for Australia as he smashed three consecutive sixes to take his team over the line in a game that was dominated by Pakistan.

Australia will now take on New Zealand in the summit clash that will take place in Dubai on November 14. The match is expected to be a humdinger as both sides are well-matched on paper.