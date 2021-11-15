Dubai: A day after Australia beat New Zealand to win their first-ever T20 World Cup on Sunday, ex-Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt made a big statement on India’s early exit from the marquee event. India coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that he and captain Virat Kohli had no hand in picking the side. Butt refused to buy that argument and reckoned that it is ‘not possible’ with the duo at the helm of affairs.

“How is it even possible? Can’t believe that there were no inputs from Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli regarding India’s team selection, who have been at the helm of the side for close to five years? The coach and captain decide the brand of cricket the team will play. If they do not have players of their choice, then they will not be able to do that,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.