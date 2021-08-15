London: India’s No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara has faced criticism in recent times for his poor form. Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt, who is an avid follower of Indian cricket, reckoned that the side should look beyond Pujara as he is struggling. He also suggested that Suryakumar Yadav should replace him in the side for the next Test.

Pujara is struggling. The conditions are also tough. If India wants, they can give Suryakumar Yadav a chance. It all depends on what Virat Kohli thinks, what the coach thinks. As of now, three innings have been played. I feel it is too early to bring in a youngster in such testing conditions. It will be a really tough task for him. Pujara, on the other hand, is dependable and he has performed before in these conditions. He has failed so far but let’s give him one more Test,” he said on his YouTube channel.

He continued, “For anyone youngster coming one-down, facing James Anderson and the other bowlers England has a very good attack and the conditions are quite difficult. Look at the England players. Playing at home, the top three are hardly able to do anything substantial.”

Pujara scored nine runs in the ongoing second Test at Lord’s. He had not got among the runs in the World Test Championship final as well, where he could manage scores of 8 and 15. The management would hope he gets back in form as he is a key player in the Test scheme of things. Thus far, Kohli and the rest of the management has backed him – the only question now being – till when?