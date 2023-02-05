Salman Butt Supports R Ashwin As Spinner Takes Down Ian Healy For His 'Unfair' Comment On Indian Pitches

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has come out in support of India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who gave a befitting reply to Australia great Ian Healy who questioned Indian pitches ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While responding to Healy, who had said that if the pitches are fair in India, Australia will have a chance of winning the series, Ashwin said that Healy's comments have provided a much-needed spark ahead of the series.

"Anyway, an Australian broadcaster and former player Ian Healy, has given a few gems before the BGT. He has given a few statements that say Indians will make sure Australians feel uncomfortable in India - "I don't believe they will give us wickets that will look even slightly closer to what we will actually get during a game." So he has said that Australia's approach is only correct. The support staff might have given their opinion, but Ian Healy's quote has set a spark with this take. It's Border-Gavaskar Trophy guys. So we need this spark, right? said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Backing Ashwin, Salman Butt said that Australians should not complain about the pitches as subcontinent teams never complain about the conditions in Australia.

"When teams from subcontinent travel (to Australia), they don't complain about pitches offering extra bounce as being unfair. You have to face the home conditions. Like teams have to deal with Perth, they also get tested by spin (in India). Shouldn't make statements like these about pitch," said Butt.

The left-hand batter added that a cricket match is won by a team who plays better cricket as both teams play on the same deck.

"The outcome is being decided on the same pitch - the other team is winning so it means they are doing something better than you. This is habitual. If they don't understand it, it becomes unfair," said Butt.