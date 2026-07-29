Sam Konstas recalls dream Test debut against India, speaks about his Plan for Australia comeback

Australian youngster Sam Konstas has opened up about the rollercoaster of the past two years. After a dream start to his Test career versus India, the 20-year-old opener has now turned his attention to developing his game and earning another shot in Australia’s Test side.

Konstas, who made headlines with his fearless batting during the Boxing Day Test against India in 2024, said the experience was a valuable learning curve. After being left out of the Test squad following the West Indies series, the young batter is now working hard to become a more complete player.

Konstas reflects on unforgettable Test debut

Konstas made an instant impact on his Test debut by taking on India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The then 19-year-old smashed 18 runs in a single over against Bumrah during his attacking knock of 60 at the MCG in front of nearly 90,000 spectators.

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Looking back at that memorable innings, Konstas admitted everything happened so quickly but said he wouldn’t change anything about the experience.

“It was a crazy experience. Looking back at it, it’s a bit like, ‘What was I doing?’, to be honest. But I was lucky enough to put a few away. (With the media scrutiny) I was lucky enough to have good support around me, so I think that was the biggest learning that I had, and just trusting my inner circle.

“Especially going through a tough period when I wasn’t going as well. Then for me, it’s just become the best version of myself, training really hard, getting back to the drawing board, trying to redefine my game and build other skills as well. I wouldn’t change a thing, to be honest. I’m very grateful for those experiences.”

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Dropped after difficult West Indies tour

Konstas featured in five Test matches before losing his place in Australia’s playing XI after a challenging tour of the West Indies, where the team’s top-order struggled on difficult batting surfaces.

Instead of dwelling on the disappointment, the young opener returned to domestic cricket with New South Wales to rebuild his confidence and game.

Domestic season showed promise but not enough big scores

During the 2025-26 Sheffield Shield season, Konstas finished as New South Wales’ highest run-scorer with 660 runs at an average of 33. He also ended the season as the fifth-highest run-getter overall.

Despite the impressive tally, he admitted he was frustrated after failing to convert several good starts into match-winning innings.

“Obviously it’s good to get a start, but I feel like this year I’ve got to start converting those to big scores. It’s just trying to be totally present, to be honest, with what I’ve been working on, and very deliberate with the way I train my attention to detail. It’s all about just trying to stay focused for longer periods of time.“

NSW preparing hard for the new season

Konstas revealed that New South Wales have already begun an intense pre-season under new head coach Brad Haddin as they prepare for the upcoming Sheffield Shield campaign.

He said the squad has been pushed physically through demanding fitness sessions while also learning from former New South Wales greats who have shared their experiences with the current group.

“It’s been tough. We’ve had some tough swims at Bronte Beach with the sharks and some tough runs. We’ve been really emphasising our fitness and trying to stand by our goals as a team as well.

“We’ve been lucky enough to have past players from the New South Wales team come in and share their stories. We had Mark Taylor last week and a few others, so just being really connected as a group has been the emphasis. It’s going to be exciting.”

With another domestic season around the corner, Konstas will be hoping consistent performances and bigger scores can help him force his way back into Australia’s Test squad.