'Same Energy': Jemimah Rodriguez's RRR-Like Picture With Marianne Kapp Goes Viral
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals started their 2023, Women's Premiere League's season in style with a stunning 60-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Australian star Meg Lanning and U-19 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Varma, both put up a stunning 162-run opening partnership.
Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues who is both on field and off field entertainer of fans, won the internet once again as she shared an epic meme from the famous Telugu film 'RRR right after the game. Jemimah shared the post after an image of herself and DC teammate Marizanne Kapp went viral on social media. She compared their bond with Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao
The incident happened when Jemimah and Kapp asked for a DRS after a full was not given a no-ball. She captioned the picture as 'SAME ENERGY', while tagging Kapp.
While in the match Lanning made 72 runs while Shafali played a brilliant knock of 84. In total, Delhi capitals scored 223 on the board. Kapp made a 17-ball 39 while Jemimah made 22 runs in 15 balls, both the batters were unbeatable after the RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first.
While Jemimah was bought by DC for Rs 2.2 crore in the WPL 2023 auction, Kapp was roped in for Rs 1.5 crore.
Jemimah was the third most expensive Indian player that was purchased at the auction, after Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. Delhi Capitals whill next face UP Warriors on March 7 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
