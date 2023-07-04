"Same Old Aussies": Australian PM Reacts After UK Prime Minister's Comment

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backed Australian team says Same old Aussies, always winning.

New Delhi: Jonny Bairstow's dismissal is one of the most controversial incident that took place in the Ashes 2023. On the final day Bairstow who got out when he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green when he started walking of his crease.

Many experts, former cricketers, and even fans expressed their different opinions on the incident. Even the prime ministers of both countries shared their different views. On the one hand, UK PM Rishi Sunak agreed with England star Ben Stokes when he said he simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner Australia did.

"The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner Australia did," the spokesman added.

"But the game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best and it was an incredible test match. He has confidence that England will bounce back at Headingley (in the Third Test)," the spokesman added.

Whereas Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is also the biggest cricket fan, backed the Australian team. He said he was "proud" of Australia's "men's and women's cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England."

"Same old Aussies, always winning! look forward to welcoming them home victorious", he added.