Samson replace Rishabh Pant in India’s ODI team? CSK star’s IPL heroics spark massive debate

Sanju Samson’s brilliant form in white-ball cricket has once again started a big debate in Indian cricket. After performing well in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, the stylish wicketkeeper-batter has carried that form into IPL 2026.

Because of this, fans and experts are now asking one big question – should Samson replace Rishabh Pant in India’s ODI team?

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Pant struggling for consistency

While Pant is still trying to find his rhythm, his numbers this season havenâ€™t been very convincing.

He has scored 147 runs in seven matches, averaging 24.50 with a strike rate of 132.43. His best score has been 68 against Hyderabad, but overall, he hasn’t been consistent.

Samson in red-hot form

On the other hand, Samson has been in outstanding form.

In seven matches, he has scored 293 runs at an average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 178.65. He has also scored two centuries for Chennai this season, showing his ability to dominate bowlers and win matches on his own.

ODI numbers strengthen Samson’s case

The difference in performances has made the debate even stronger, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup coming closer.

Samson’s ODI record is very impressive. In 16 matches, he has scored 510 runs at an average of 56.66, including one century and three fifties.

His record in South Africa is even better – 120 runs in just two innings, which is important because the 2027 World Cup will be played there.

Pant, meanwhile, has played 31 ODIs and scored 871 runs at an average of 33.50, with one century and five half-centuries. In South Africa, he has scored 101 runs in three matches.

Fans divided on social media

Samson’s recent performances in the IPL have created a lot of buzz on social media.

One fan wrote: “How long can you ignore these numbers? Samson deserves a proper ODI run now.”

Another said: “Pant is a match-winner, but maybe it’s time to let him focus on Tests and bring Samson into ODIs.”

A third supporter posted: “Give Samson consistency.”

At the same time, Pant still has strong support from many fans.

“People forget what Pant can do under pressure. Class is permanent,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “One rough IPL patch shouldn’t decide international careers.”

Selectors face tough decision ahead

India’s selectors are now in a tricky situation.

Pant is still one of the most dangerous wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket and has performed well in pressure situations before.

But Samson’s current form, better ODI average, and strong record in South African conditions make his case very hard to ignore.

Road to 2027 World Cup begins

With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, every match and every performance will be important.

Right now, Sanju Samson is doing everything he can to stay in the race and push for a regular place in India’s ODI team.