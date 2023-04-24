Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Art On Occasion Of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday
The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday and everyone is showering their wishes and blessings on the master blaster
New Delhi: The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday and everyone is showering their wishes and blessings on the master blaster. Sachin is arguably the biggest icon in the game of cricket and people legit worship him. The stadiums still get filled with the chants of 'Sachin Sachin' even almost after a decade of his retirement.
Over the years fans have given tribute to the legend in many different ways be it by getting his tattoo or collecting all his memorable moments. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Sachin in his own style on the occasion of his 50th birthday.
Sudarsan Pattnaik is a renowned sand artist and he created a beautiful sand portrait for Sachin Tendulkar to wish him the very happiest birthday. He carved Sachin's face in the sand along with a huge bat and ball with 'Happy Birthday to Sachin Tendulkar ji' written on it. Fans are loving the tribute and are sharing its picture all over the internet.
Sudarsan Pattnaik, A sand artist with a beautiful art work for Sachin on his 50th birthday. pic.twitter.com/XdHe1z3wuW
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2023
Wishes Pour On Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday and wishes poured in on social media for the master blaster. From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to former teammates, the Indian batting great received warm birthday wishes from across the nation.
His former teammates like Yuvraj Singh and Virendra Sehwag were among the big names that sent wishes to Sachin on his big day.
In an international career spanning 24 years, aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, the all-time highest run in both ODIs and Tests, and accumulated a record 100 centuries across formats. In 2011, he won the World Cup, where he ended his campaign as India's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 482 runs.
Sachin retired from ODIs in 2012, having scored his hundredth hundred in his penultimate match. And the 200th Test match in November 2013 against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium was the final match of his illustrious career.
