New Delhi: The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday and everyone is showering their wishes and blessings on the master blaster. Sachin is arguably the biggest icon in the game of cricket and people legit worship him. The stadiums still get filled with the chants of 'Sachin Sachin' even almost after a decade of his retirement.

Over the years fans have given tribute to the legend in many different ways be it by getting his tattoo or collecting all his memorable moments. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Sachin in his own style on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Sudarsan Pattnaik is a renowned sand artist and he created a beautiful sand portrait for Sachin Tendulkar to wish him the very happiest birthday. He carved Sachin's face in the sand along with a huge bat and ball with 'Happy Birthday to Sachin Tendulkar ji' written on it. Fans are loving the tribute and are sharing its picture all over the internet.