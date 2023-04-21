Sandeep Lamichanne Becomes Fastest Bowler To Complete 100 ODI Wickets
The right-arm leg break bowler has achieved this feat as he took the wicket of Adil Shafiq in the ACC Men's Premier Cup match against Oman on Thursday.
He has reached the historical landmark in just 42 games surpassing Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who has completed his 100 ODI wickets in just 44 matches.
After batting first, Nepal made a big total (310) thanks to Kushal Malla, who scored 108 runs in just 64 balls, hammering nine fours and ten sixes. Sompal Kami also contributed 63 runs. The hosts then bowled out Oman on 206 runs, ultimately winning the match by 84 runs. Sandeep bowled a fantastic spell (8-45-3)and right-arm pacer Karan KC also took three crucial wickets to frame the victory for Nepal.
#Congratulations! Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane creates a new World Record: Fastest to reach 100 #ODI wickets having achieved that in 42 matches - two matches fewer than previous record holder Rashid Khan of Afghanistan.
Cricket Nepal (@NepalCricket) April 21, 2023
The 22-year-old has made quite a name for himself in the cricket world in less time. He was roped in by Delhi Capitals in the IPL auction 0f 2018, making him the first and only Nepali cricketer to play in the richest cricket league in the world. He also holds phenomenal stats in the T20Is. He took 85 wickets in 44 T20Is he has played so far. He is one of the eleven cricketers to play in Nepal's first ODI match, against the Netherlands, in August 2018 and has also captained Nepal's national cricket team.
The International Cricket Council also awarded him the ICC Player of the Month award in October 2021. Nepal cricket teams are currently at the top of the Group-A points table, winning both games they have played, and are undeniably the strongest contenders to win the league.
