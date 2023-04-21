New Delhi: Nepali spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has created history by becoming the fastest player to complete 100 wickets in one-day internationals (ODI). The right-arm leg break bowler has achieved this feat as he took the wicket of Adil Shafiq in the ACC Men's Premier Cup match against Oman on Thursday.

He has reached the historical landmark in just 42 games surpassing Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who has completed his 100 ODI wickets in just 44 matches.

After batting first, Nepal made a big total (310) thanks to Kushal Malla, who scored 108 runs in just 64 balls, hammering nine fours and ten sixes. Sompal Kami also contributed 63 runs. The hosts then bowled out Oman on 206 runs, ultimately winning the match by 84 runs. Sandeep bowled a fantastic spell (8-45-3)and right-arm pacer Karan KC also took three crucial wickets to frame the victory for Nepal.