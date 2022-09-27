Sandeep Lamichhane Rape Case: Suspended Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane is in massive trouble as an arrest warrant has been issued against him after a complaint by a minor girl for alleged rape. The 17-year-old girl alleged that Sandeep raped her before leaving for the tour of Kenya in Kathmandu.

Sandeep was part of the Jamaica Tallawahs team in the CPL when the case was filed. While he left the West Indies, he didn’t reach Nepal. The Nepal skipper has been untraceable since then and thus the Nepal police have taken help from Interpol to locate Sandeep Lamichhane.

Interpol has now released a diffusion notice to member countries to help them trace Sandeep Lamichhane. If Sandeep is discovered in any of the member nations, the police there have the authority to detain him and turn him over to the Nepal Police.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Lamichhane took to Twitter and said that he will return to the country soon and fight the injustice against him. “All the allegations against me have affected me mentally. I am in mental stress and ill health and have kept myself in isolation. I have been following the doctor’s advice,” Lamichhane said. “I will come back to Nepal as soon as possible.”

Earlier, Sandeep posted a long note and claimed that all the allegations against him are false. “I am innocent and keep complete belief in the respectable laws of Nepal. I have decided to take a leave from CPL and go back to my country within a few days.

I am ready to face all these baseless allegations. May justice be served to the innocent and the right investigation to be done towards everyone involved. Hope the law acts equal to everyone,” tweeted Sandeep Lamichhane on a rape complaint against him.