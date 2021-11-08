<strong>Sharjah:</strong> Shoaib Malik was stupendous with the bat on Sunday at Sharjah against Scotland, but it was not the Pakistan all-rounder that stole the show despite bagging the player of the match for his whirlwind 18-ball 54. It was his wife Sania Mirza, who was in the stands cheering for Malik. Sania was wearing a black outfit and was in the stands with her son. It was her reactions that have now become the talk of the town. <p></p> <p></p>This is not the first time Sania has been at a stadium cheering for Shoaib. It is no secret that she is a big fan of her husband and has quite often been spotted at stadiums. <p></p> <p></p>Fans from India and Pakistan have taken to social media and are reacting: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Jab Jab Bhabhi <a href="https://twitter.com/MirzaSania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MirzaSania</a> aati Hain Tab Tab <a href="https://twitter.com/realshoaibmalik?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realshoaibmalik</a> Bhai Perform Kartey Hain...&#x1f60b;&#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0;&#x2764;</p> <p></p>54* Runs <p></p>18 Balls<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SHOAIB_MALIK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SHOAIB_MALIK</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/performance?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#performance</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvsSCO?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvsSCO</a> <a href="https://t.co/cr4KWyPQCe">pic.twitter.com/cr4KWyPQCe</a> <p></p> <p></p> Ali Abbas Kazmi (@Ali5AbbasKazmi) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ali5AbbasKazmi/status/1457540103665037314?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Two Indians who Qualify for semi-final <p></p>Sania Mirza and Samia Hassan <a href="https://t.co/XxsdogBdZy">pic.twitter.com/XxsdogBdZy</a></p> <p></p> Zeeshan Ali (@Alizeesam1) <a href="https://twitter.com/Alizeesam1/status/1457534086550114308?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This one For you <a href="https://twitter.com/MirzaSania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MirzaSania</a> Bhabi<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shoaibmalik?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shoaibmalik</a> <a href="https://t.co/HicEC6GBLM">pic.twitter.com/HicEC6GBLM</a></p> <p></p> &#x1f1e8; &#x1f1ed; &#x1f1e6; &#x1f1f8; &#x1f1ee; &#x1f1eb; &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (@Asif_Ch18) <a href="https://twitter.com/Asif_Ch18/status/1457525932286152705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaniaMirza?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaniaMirza</a> forget India's defeat and she's here in the Ground for her Husband's Support <p></p>APPRECIATION &#x2764;&#xfe0f;&#x1f60a; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mumbaiairport?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mumbaiairport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianArmy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndianArmy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://t.co/kBkE00B53y">pic.twitter.com/kBkE00B53y</a></p> <p></p> Abu Ul Hassan Khan (@abuulhassan261) <a href="https://twitter.com/abuulhassan261/status/1457525162220441606?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Thanks to Malik's breathtaking knock, he was awarded the man of the match. <p></p> <p></p>"If you're playing on a good track, then you take a couple of balls to get your eye in before you start attacking, but on these tracks, you might take 6-8 balls, assess the conditions, and then start playing your shots. The win is a big thing, you take a lot of confidence going deep into the tournament. For myself, I'm in good form and I want to be more consistent which can help the team, still fit and it's going to be a big game (Semis) and we are going to give our best shot," Malik at the post-match presentation.