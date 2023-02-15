Sania Mirza Joins RCB as Mentor For Women's Premier League...

Royal Challengers Bangalore has roped in tennis legend Sania Mirza as a mentor for the women's premier league 2023. Sania, a six-time Grand Slam winner recently announced her retirement from professional tennis.

"Mirza, winner of 6 Grand Slams & 43 WTA Titles, is a perfect fit into RCB Play Bold philosophy. Be it cricket or tennis, athletes are made of the same grain, fiercely competitive, love their sport and face pressure situations in their game. Sania has done just that for 20 years across her illustrious career. "Her global stature as one of the leading role models for innumerable women prompted the RCB team management to onboard her to motivate and encourage the women's team of RCB as Sania is someone whom the players can relate and respond to easily in a team environment."

Mirza, an Padma Bhushan, Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee, said she is looking forward to her new role as RCB women's team mentor. "It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women's team as a mentor. Indian women's cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women's Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch," Mirza was quoted as saying in a release.

"RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonates with my vision and outlook as that's how I have approached my playing career and it's also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement. "RCB has been a popular team and much followed team in the IPL over the years. I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the Women's Premier League as it will push the women's sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child."