Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Are Officially DIVORCED, Claims A Report

Karachi: As per reports, star Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza have decided to part ways after 12 years of togetherness. The couple got married in 2010 but as per recent developments, they have been living separately for quite some time now and the divorce will simply make it official to the public.

There has been no confirmation from Shoaib or Sania but people who are close to the couple have confirmed their separation. As per an Insidesports report, a member of Shoaib Malik’s management team confirmed that Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are divorced. “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated,” the report said.

The rumours of Sania-Shoaib’s divorce were sparked after the Indian tennis star started doing cryptic heartbreaking posts on social media. Sania also didn’t tag Shoaib Malik in her posts, further hinting that her marriage is going through a rough patch.

Sania has been living away from Malik in UAE while Malik is in Pakistan, busy with his assignments due to the T20 World Cup 2022. Sania recently posted a cryptic tweet on Instagram and wrote, “Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah.”

Earlier, she had posted an image with her son Izhann and wrote, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

The reason for their divorce, if true, is not yet known but a few reports have claimed that Shoaib cheated on Sania. However, there is no authentic evidence to believe the reports as both Sania and Shoaib have maintained silence on the issue.