Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who recently tied the knot with Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah showed her support for the bowler and the franchise by dressing up in a blue outfit for the IPL 2021 season opener. It is being speculated that Sanjana - who made a comeback to broadcasting after marriage - put on a blue attire as that is the colour of the Mumbai Indians jersey. <p></p> <p></p>During the match, Bumrah picked up two crucial wickets but unfortunately ended up on the losing side as RCB won the match by two wickets. <p></p> <p></p>But, it is the Sanjana Ganesan attire that has become the talk of the town. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">day one done! &#x1f3cf; <p></p>. <p></p>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VivoIPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VivoIPL2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mo0axhJL2j">pic.twitter.com/Mo0axhJL2j</a></p> <p></p> Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) <a href="https://twitter.com/SanjanaGanesan/status/1380743965977104386?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 10, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Sanjana is part of the 18-member broadcasting unit for the lucrative T20 league. <p></p> <p></p>Recently, Sanjana revealed the reason why she married Bumrah and it will melt your heart. She shared the picture with the caption: "Memories worth a lifetime &amp; then some." Bumrah was quick to react to it as he wanted the credit for taking the picture. He commented: "The person clicking the picture is really good." What followed next stole the show, Sanjana revealed the name of the photographer by writing: "That's why I married him." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;