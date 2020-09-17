Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar – who has recently been removed from the IPL list of broadcasters by the BCCI – claims the reason behind his snub is the fact that in India English is not even the ‘second language’ and hence at times he is ‘misunderstood’.

In an exclusive with Money Control, he said: “I think people now have more platforms to react. We, Indians, are very sensitive to criticism. The other problem is that English as a language is often misunderstood. For most people, it is not even a second language. A lot of the terms I tend to use are misunderstood. For example, when I had said that ‘Tendulkar-related’ issues are like the elephant in the room.”

Earlier, Manjrekar found himself on the line of fire when he referred to Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Following that he faced backlash on social media.

Manjrekar reacted on that saying ‘bits and pieces’ are not degrading someone.

In the case of ‘bits and pieces’, people thought it was the degradation of a player. So, if I would have said ‘non-specialist’, then I don’t think there would have had been a furore.

Things went from bad to worse when the ex-Mumbai batsman questioned commentator Harsha Bhogle’s cricketing credentials during the Pink-Ball Test last year in India.

List of commentators & presenters for IPL

WORLD FEED: Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Pommie Mbangwa, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar, Mark Nicholas, Kumar Sangakkara and JP Duminy

HINDI: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Nikhil Chopra, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar, Ajit Agarkar and Kiran More.

ANCHORS: Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Suhail Chandok, Nashpreet Kaur, Sanjana Ganesan, Jatin Sapru, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Dheeraj Juneja, Neroli Meadows