Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar - who has recently been removed from the IPL list of broadcasters by the BCCI - claims the reason behind his snub is the fact that in India English is not even the 'second language' and hence at times he is 'misunderstood'. <p></p> <p></p>In an exclusive with <em>Money Control,</em> he said: "I think people now have more platforms to react. We, Indians, are very sensitive to criticism. The other problem is that English as a language is often misunderstood. For most people, it is not even a second language. A lot of the terms I tend to use are misunderstood. For example, when I had said that 'Tendulkar-related' issues are like the elephant in the room." <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Manjrekar found himself on the line of fire when he referred to Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces' cricketer during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Following that he faced backlash on social media. <p></p> <p></p>Manjrekar reacted on that saying 'bits and pieces' are not degrading someone. <p></p> <p></p>In the case of 'bits and pieces', people thought it was the degradation of a player. So, if I would have said 'non-specialist', then I don't think there would have had been a furore. <p></p> <p></p>Things went from bad to worse when the ex-Mumbai batsman questioned commentator Harsha Bhogle's cricketing credentials during the Pink-Ball Test last year in India. <p></p><h2>List of commentators &amp; presenters for IPL</h2> <p></p><strong>WORLD FEED:</strong> Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Pommie Mbangwa, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar, Mark Nicholas, Kumar Sangakkara and JP Duminy <p></p> <p></p><strong>HINDI:</strong> Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Nikhil Chopra, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar, Ajit Agarkar and Kiran More. <p></p> <p></p><strong>ANCHORS:</strong> Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Suhail Chandok, Nashpreet Kaur, Sanjana Ganesan, Jatin Sapru, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Dheeraj Juneja, Neroli Meadows