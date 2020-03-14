Former India batsman and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has been reportedly dropped from BCCI‘s panel of commentators, a report in the Mumbai Mirror stated. Manjrekar, who turned commentator shortly after his retirement in 1996 and has been performing the role ever since. However, if reports are to be believed, the BCCI has opted to part ways with Manjrekar due to reasons unknown.

The report stated that Manjrekar was not in Dharamsala for the 1st ODI between India and South Africa, while the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Murali Kartik, L Sivaramakrishnan all part of BCCI’s broadcasting panel were present. It did not come to notice because the match never got going.

Manjrekar is also involved in the ICC’s panel of broadcasters and even though he may still be on board with the International Cricket Council, the BCCI seems to be done with him. It is also being suspected that he may be dropped from the IPL too, provided the league goes ahead as planned from April 15.

“Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage, it is not on top of our minds. But the fact is they are not happy with his work,” a BCCI source told Mirror.

The reason behind the move is yet unknown but it is believed that Manjrekar’ recent history of controversies could have a role to play. It was during the ICC Word Cup last year that Manjrekar infamously called Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces player”, to which the India allrounder made a scathing remark on Twitter comparing Manjrekar’s commentary to verbal diarrhioea. Manjrekar had to later apologise for his remark after Jadeja’s fighting half-century nearly took India home in the semi-final.

“By bits ‘n’ pieces of sheer brilliance, he’s ripped me apart on all fronts,” he had said.

Once the Jadeja controversy cooled off, Manjrekar ran into trouble once again when during the Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh, he was involved in a small on-air spat with Bhogle. With reference to visibility of the pink ball, Bhogle had advised that the ball undergo a post-mortem asking players if they had problems spotting the ball. To that, Manjrekar responded: “only you need to ask, Harsha, not us, who have played a fair bit of the game.”

Days later, Manjrekar made a second apology, while admitting that 2019 was one of his worst years as commentator, which also throws up the question: Could the decision to leave the panel be Manjrekar’s?