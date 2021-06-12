Sanjay Manjrekar Feels Jaydev Unadkat is ‘Unlucky’ to Miss Out From SL Tour

Former Indian Cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Rajasthan Royals pacer, Jaydev Unadkat is unlucky to have missed out from the squad for Sri Lanka tour.

The Indian team to be lead by Shikhar Dhawan as a number of uncapped players such as Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya and Ruturaj Gaikwaid, who earned their maiden India call.

“I wonder whether they would have included Unadkat as a net bowler considering his experience and he’s an India player a seasoned First-Class bowler. He’s unlucky to miss out. When you look at the seam department, it’s not the strongest because the quality bowlers are playing Test cricket for India,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Unadkat has been brilliant in the domestic circuit, emerging as the leading wicket-taker of Ranji Trophy, picking up as many as 67 wickets. However, Manjrekar believes his success in the IPL may not have been that successful compared to other bowlers, but considering the names in the bowling lineup, Unadkat should’ve got the nod.

“Unadkat would feel hard done by. He’s never been an IPL raging success. I mean, he has been brilliant at the First-Class level. This year though I think there were a couple of performances where he’s shown his class. So yes, there are a few that you would think have missed out. But that’s always the case,” Manjrekar said.

“When you look at the seam-bowling options, you’ve got a Sakariya, you’ve got someone like a Pandya who can bowl. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Saini maybe Unadkat might have felt he could have got a nod there.”

Jaydev Unadkat made his international debut against South Africa in the red-ball format. He has so far represented India in 1 Test, 7 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, picking up 8 wickets in 7 ODIs and 14 scalps in 10 T20Is. In 84 IPL matches, he has a total of 85 scalps under his belt.