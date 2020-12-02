Commentator Sanjay Manrekar faced backlash on Twitter after Ravindra Jadeja's heroics with the bat during the third and final ODI at Canberra on Wednesday. The former India cricketer had sparked a controversy last year during the World Cup when he called Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>Jadeja (66 off 50) and Hardik Pandya 92 (76), took the matters into their own hands as India was struggling at 152/5 at one stage after Virat Kohli's departure. Thanks to Jadeja-Hardik's brilliance, India posted a decent 302. <p></p> <p></p>Following Jadeja's heroics, Manjrekar was shredded into 'bits and pieces' by fans on Twitter. Some fans also thanked Manjrekar for Jadeja's knock. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Things are getting out of hand between Jadeja and Manjrekar. <a href="https://t.co/fG911phxDL">pic.twitter.com/fG911phxDL</a></p> <p></p> Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) <a href="https://twitter.com/FarziCricketer/status/1334033613805944832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sanjay Manjrekar before the series: "I wouldn't have Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya in my ODI team."</p> <p></p>3rd ODI: both put on 150 runs for 6th wicket and played excellent individual knocks. <p></p> <p></p> Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) <a href="https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1334034492198055936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Jaddu scored quick Half century in ODIs, meanwhile Sanjay Manjrekar once again.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsAUS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jadeja?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jadeja</a> <a href="https://t.co/V1YKSR1xvg">pic.twitter.com/V1YKSR1xvg</a></p> <p></p> Vinayak Kori (@VinayakKori20) <a href="https://twitter.com/VinayakKori20/status/1334029966363660288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">When jadeja hits 2 sixes and Manjrekar is in the commentry and he doesn't have anyother option other than to praise him !! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsAUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/eRx1tIJfo2">pic.twitter.com/eRx1tIJfo2</a></p> <p></p> Gautam Vamsi (@GautamVamsi) <a href="https://twitter.com/GautamVamsi/status/1334027656371662848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sir Jadeja's hitting gets better with Manjrekar saab's commentary. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a></p> <p></p> Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) <a href="https://twitter.com/FarziCricketer/status/1334027951717814272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sanjay Manjrekar: Everytime Jadeja does that sword celebration, I worry for his wrists.</p> <p></p>Jadeja: <a href="https://t.co/JA2npuv3u9">pic.twitter.com/JA2npuv3u9</a> <p></p> <p></p> The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) <a href="https://twitter.com/the7mememakers/status/1334032877298741249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sanjay Manjrekar on commentary when Jadeja hits Abbott all over the park<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsAUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/vMRyvuKQ51">pic.twitter.com/vMRyvuKQ51</a></p> <p></p> Ajay Sharma (@Ajayes09) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ajayes09/status/1334029938324762624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," he had said during the World Cup in England last year.