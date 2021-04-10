Ahead of the Chennai versus Delhi face-off, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar made a bold statement. Manjrekar reckoned Rahane did not have the temperament and the self-confidence to live up to the demands of the shortest format of the game. With Shreyas Iyer’s absence has opened up a slot in the top-order, Manjrekar feels Rahane should be considered as the ‘last resort and the Capitals should look at Marcus Stoinis, instead.

“I am not a huge supporter of Ajinkya Rahane in T20s because I have seen him for a long time. His natural temperament is suited to Test cricket. One needs a lot of confidence and belief to hit fours and sixes with the get-go in T20s. Ajinkya Rahane’s temperament and self-confidence aren’t quite there for the last 3-4 years. So I will look towards a different solution for it by pushing Marcus Stoinis [ahead in the batting order]. And I will only keep Ajinkya Rahane as the last resort,” said Sanjay Manjrekar.

Rahane – who is Virat Kohli’s deputy in Tests – has never been able to cement his spot on the national side as a T20I player. Over the years, Rahane has been inspirational to young cricketers in the IPL and has in the past been Rajasthan Royals’ premier batsman as well.