Sanjay Manjrekar Opens Up On The Curious Case Of KL Rahul
Giving his views on KL Rahul's recent performances and batting average, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that the batter "goes out of form immediately after scoring a ton."
New Delhi: Giving his views on KL Rahul's recent performances and batting average, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that the batter "goes out of form immediately after scoring a ton." The 30-year-old batter's average of 34.08 after 45 Tests, as well as his consistency, has seen critics questioning his position in the team. "KL Rahul is a curious case because, over the last 5 years, I have found that he scores a hundred and immediately goes out of form. Have you seen a batter like that? "In South Africa he got a hundred and a fifty and next 5 Test matches for India, he averaged 15. This is a guy who has played 45 Test matches and averages 34," Manjrekar told the broadcaster in the build-up to the second Test match. Despite a terrible run of form, Rahul has been picked in the Indian XI ahead of Shubman Gill for the second Test against Australia in Delhi. "Shubman Gill is waiting in the wings. Sure, there is a strong argument to have the class of KL Rahul in the team, but there is also an argument to play somebody who is in form," Manjrekar pondered. "Somebody who has played 45 Tests and still averages 34, that tells you a story," Manjrekar said. (With IANS Inputs)
live-score-New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs ENG 1st Test match Live cricket score at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
16 Feb 2023 06:30 IST - 20 Feb 2023
ENG lead by 72 runs
Namibia Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
15 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Scotland beat Namibia by 10 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
12 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 14 Feb 2023
West Indies beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 4 runs
Nepal Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
14 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Namibia by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
