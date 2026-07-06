Sanjay Manjrekar questions selectors after Sanju Samson’s shock omission against England, says ‘Are you kidding me…’

There have been two matches played between India and England in the T20I series. The third game will be played tomorrow at Trent Bridge, West Bridgford. The upcoming match will be important for the Indian team as England is moving into the series with a lead.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history on debut but couldn’t make a big impact with the bat

The second match wasn’t a good one for the visitors as the hosts broke all their hopes and turned their expectations into disappointment. In the last match, fans witnessed a historic feat as young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut and surpassed legendary player Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest player to achieve this feat.

The management decided to pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a opener for the second clash of the T20I series against England. However, Sooryavanshi failed to deliver his magic for Team India as he was dismissed for 14 runs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced experienced batter, Sanju Samson.

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Also Read: England star left stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s historic India debut, calls him ‘Unbelievable Talent’

Sanjay Manjrekar questions Sanju Samson’s exclusion from India’s playing XI

Meanwhile, fans and cricket experts are confused about the decision to drop Sanju Samson from the playing XI. Reflecting on this call, the former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his opinion on X.

“Great to see Vaibhav in India colours,” Manjrekar posted on X.

“But what about Samson! Dropped?? Are you kidding me! No, I guess, injured. Let’s hope it’s injury. Or it’s the most bizarre selection. Could have easily batted at 3 if you wanted to get Vaibhav in,” Sanju Samson added.

Great to see Vaibhav in India colours. But what about Samson! Dropped?? Are you kidding me!



No, I guess, injured. Letâ€™s hope itâ€™s injury. Or itâ€™s the most bizarre selection.



Could have easily batted at 3 if you wanted to get Vaibhav in. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 5, 2026

Sanju Samson is one of the most brilliant batters of all time. Samson also stood up for the Indian team in crucial times. In the recent matches, he failed to deliver his brilliance as his score in the three matches was 5, 0 and 1.

Samson reflected an dominating performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He played his maiden season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL, and surprised the fans with some defining knocks and incredible batting performance.

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