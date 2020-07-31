Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar – who was sacked by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this year, has requested BCCI to reinstate him in the panel for the upcoming season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League in UAE.

Assuring the board that he will work and ‘adhere the rules’, Manjrekar has written a letter to the BCCI as per a report in TOI.

“Respected members of the Apex Council, hope you all keeping well. You are already in receipt of the email I sent to explain my position as commentator. With the IPL dates announced, bcci.tv will pick its commentary panel soon. “I will be happy to work as per the guidelines laid by you. After all, we are working on what is essentially your production. Last time may be there was not enough clarity on this issue. Thanks very much, Regards,” he wrote.

Manjrekar was slammed by fans after he called India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja ”bits & pieces” cricketer during the 2019 World Cup. He further drew criticism when he questioned Harsha Bhogle’s credentials as a cricketer during the historic pink-ball Test last year.

“You need to ask Harsha; for us who’ve played the game, we get a fair idea of what’s happening out there. I say this with some authority because (in) 10-15 years of first-class cricket, that’s what we did with a ball very similar in texture to this one,” he had said.