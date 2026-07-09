Sanjay Manjrekar reveals why Sanju Samson may have been dropped from Team India

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India are set to face England for the fourth time in the T20I series. Ahead of this clash, things are not good for the Indian team as, under Iyer’s captaincy, the Indian team has lost two matches in the series so far.

Gambhir says Sanju Samson was given clarity over his exclusion from the playing XI

From now, there is no possibility for the Indian team to win the series as they can only level the series after the third match defeat. Ahead of the fourth clash, the cricket experts and fans are criticizing management and captain for their poor planning and execution against England.

In the series, a young Indian star and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, made his debut against England and became the youngest star for the Indian team to achieve this milestone. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced Sanju Samson in the team to get a place in the playing XI.

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However, this decision made by the Indian management is getting mixed reactions as fans are not happy with the omission of Sanju Samson from the squad. Reflecting on this decision, former Indian cricketer and head coach Gautam Gambhir broke silence on this decision and said, “The first thing is that regarding the clarity Sanju Samson needed, he has been given that from my side. Thatâ€™s a conversation strictly between the player and the head coach. That conversation is not going to come outside.â€

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Sanjay Manjrekar explains why Sanju Samson may have been dropped from Team India

â€œRegarding Sanju, we are very clear what he has done for India has been phenomenal and sometimes you just have to look at the form of a certain player. There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series,â€ Gambhir added.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar dropped a likely reason behind Sanju Samson’s omission from the squad. â€œOnly reason that is valid for Samson dropping is his fitness. If thatâ€™s the reason, itâ€™s a fair call. Samson not helping his cause by not being in peak physical condition. At this stage of his career, Samson must keep Virat as his role model,â€ Manjrekar said on X.

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