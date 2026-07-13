Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selections after India’s T20I collapse, urges BCCI to rethink strategy

The Indian team suffered a humiliating defeat against England in the five-match T20I series. The situation was so bad for the Indian team that they were not able to win a single match in the series and lost it 4-0. The one match was abandoned, due to rain.

Manjrekar calls for long-term solutions as India suffer sixth consecutive T20I defeat

The management and selectors showed their faith in star player, Shreyas Iyer and appointed him as the new captain of the team in the T20I format, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. However, the decision of the management has not go right till now, as under Iyer’s captaincy, team India lost the six back-to-back matches.

After this poor performance, all eyes are on Indian captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir as they are mainly responsible for the current situation of the team. However, after this big loss for the team, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opened up about the reason behind this defeat and urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to look into the issue behind this massive defeat.

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“The easiest thing to do for India would be to sack Gautam Gambhir, sack the captain, sack some of the players who didn’t perform well in Ireland and England. That would be the easy thing to do,” Manjrekar said.

“The right thing to do would be to identify the main reason for India’s setback. And the main reason is that these T20 matches were played in Ireland and England, in overseas conditions,” Manjrekar said.

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Manjrekar explains why IPL success doesn’t guarantee overseas T20I performances

Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted the reason behind this major setback against Ireland and England. Basically, Manjrekar revealed that the selectors picked these players for the squad after the successful performance and huge success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. “Our batters and our team were poorly prepared for these conditions. Why? Because the selectors actually picked all these players based on their IPL performances.“

“The IPL puts on a very heavy makeup on Indian batters, all batters. The IPL batting conditions are the easiest I’ve ever seen in my life. And that is why it flatters to deceive. And that is why you see so many batters at the top of the order doing the crazy things that they do,” Manjrekar said.

“So you don’t really know which player will do well when there is something there for the bowlers. And it’s not as easy as batting on a marble sheet as it’s in the IPL. And that is where the selectors need to be smart and pick people like Shubham Gill, who will succeed in Ireland, England, everywhere as a T20 batter,” he added.

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