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Sanjay Manjrekar urge Gautam Gambhir to make THIS change in the team after historic defeat to Ireland

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar urged head coach Gautam Gambhir to make this change in the squad, after the historic defeat to Ireland in the T20I series. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 29, 2026, 11:50 AM IST

Published On Jun 29, 2026, 11:50 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 29, 2026, 11:50 AM IST

Manjrekar urge Gambhir after defeat to Ireland

Manjrekar urge Gambhir after defeat to Ireland

On Sunday, Team India faced a major blow as they were thrashed by Ireland in the two-match T20I series. The Indian team showcased a poor performance in the series and faced a massive defeat in the series. Their opponents didn’t give them a chance to bounce back in the series and dominated them. This impressive performance helped them to seal the series 2-0.

Lorcan Tucker hails Ireland’s historic series win over India

The victory would be memorable for them for the years as they achieved a huge feat by defeating India for the first time in any format. After the win, the Ireland captain reflected on the team’s impressive performance against the Indian team in the highly-intense match.

â€œI think we were obviously on a massive high the other night, but I think I challenged the lads to try and, you know, fall down from those clouds, get back to the real world, and put in a performance, do their recovery yesterday,” he said.

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â€œI think we rocked up with that same intent. I felt like we were professional, we were diligent in the work we did, and we showed that again today. It felt like we were able to close the game out. I think we showed that good cricket can be simple cricket, and it doesnâ€™t always have to be that complicated, and especially when you read the conditions well, that you can be effective and you can win games of cricket,â€ he added.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer breaks silence after his maiden T20I series defeat as India captain, says…

Gautam Gambhir faces tough questions after India’s historic series defeat

After this humiliating defeat, all eyes will be on Indian captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir as people are targeting them for this defeat. Mostly people are confused whether removing Suryakumar Yadav as skipper was a good call or a bad call.

Reflecting on this approach, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opens up Team India’s requirements under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching. “It was too little earlierâ€¦ under Gambhir, it is too many. The ‘all-rounders’. India need a PURE middle-order batter, pronto!

Also Read: Ireland stun India again, seal historic T20I series with thrilling one-run win

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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