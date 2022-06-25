Sanjay Manjrekar’s Bold Prediction On Ravindra Jadeja For T20 World Cup Triggers Hilarious Twitter Reactions

New Delhi: Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar made a massive statement on Friday regarding India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s future in the T20 squad of India for the upcoming World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.

Manjrekar feels that India might opt for Axar Patel ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the T20 World Cup team, adding that Dinesh Karthik has shown that he can be a pure batter at No 6 or 7 makes Jadeja’s place in the squad doubtful.

“Clearly, Dinesh Karthik has shown that he can be a number 6 or 7 as a pure batter. The impact that he is making is phenomenal and we saw that in T20Is against South Africa and also in the IPL. So, it’s not really going to be easy for Jadeja to come in and take his place and India might settle in with somebody like Axar Patel,” Manjrekar told Firstpost.

Given the previous history between Manjrekar and Jadeja, fans on Twitter came up with hilarious reactions to the statement made by the former India cricketer.

While one user said that it is ‘good promotion for Jadeja’, another user added, ‘it is time for you (Jadeja) to prove again.’

Haa bhai dekh lo aaj 3fer liya… Me toh bolta hu Sanjay ko paisa do comment karne hai.. Jadeja ka Koon gharam hota hai.. Aditya Pandya (@AdityaP74893253) June 24, 2022

This Sanju manju got not shame That guy he blames contributing each and every match for India He did good in Australia T20, ODI series, Test series He did good in Sri Lanka T20 series, Test series Did decent in England, Nz test series But this guy always points out jadeja Marc Spector ? (@sylesh146) June 24, 2022

Thanks @sanjaymanjrekar for Free Promotion for Jadeja to Rply for you with the Bat!?? #Varisu (@Kishore_Offi7) June 25, 2022

It is to be noted that Jadeja didn’t have the best of IPLs this year and his form hasn’t been as good as it was till sometime back. Although, Manjrekar made a fair point and he is entitled to have his opinion, having played for India at the highest level, it would be interesting to see if it fires up the India all-rounder once again, who is in England right now playing in the 4-day warm match against Leicestershire ahead of the one-off Test match to be played at Edgbaston against England starting July 1.

Nonetheless, it was an interesting observation made by the former India cricketer.