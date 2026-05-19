Sanjiv Goenka celebrates Prince Yadav’s maiden India call-up after impressive IPL season

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka praised young fast bowler Prince Yadav after the pacer earned his first India call-up for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan national cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced India’s squads for the Afghanistan series on Tuesday, and Prince was among the biggest talking points after being selected in the ODI squad following his strong performances in IPL 2026.

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Prince Yadav impressed for LSG in IPL 2026

Prince emerged as one of the standout performers for Lucknow this season despite the team struggling for consistency during the tournament.

The right-arm pacer picked up 16 wickets in IPL 2026 and regularly impressed with his pace, control and calmness in pressure situations. His performances quickly made him one of the key bowlers in Lucknow’s attack.

After the squad announcement, Goenka congratulated the youngster through a post on X and shared an emotional message for the fast bowler.

“Delighted to see Prince Yadav earn his maiden ODI call-up for India. His rise this IPL season has been a joy to witness. He has the heart, the hunger, and the fearlessness to take on the best. This is just the beginning. Congratulations, Prince. I’m proud of you, and so is LSG. Make India proud.”

Delighted to see Prince Yadav earn his maiden ODI call-up for India. His rise this IPL season has been a joy to witness. He has the heart, the hunger, and the fearlessness to take on the best. This is just the beginning. Congratulations, Prince. Iâ€™m proud of you, and so isâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/KSZrPkTERd — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) May 19, 2026

India to host Afghanistan next month

India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test match starting June 6 before the ODI series begins on June 14.

Shubman Gill will continue as captain in both formats. KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the Test side, replacing Rishabh Pant in the leadership role.

In the ODI squad, Shreyas Iyer will serve as Gill’s deputy.

Strong pace attack for ODI series

India’s ODI squad also marks the return of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has also been included after a strong IPL campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India’s pace attack for the ODI series will feature Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar, while Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin department.

Fresh faces included in Test squad

The Test squad also includes several young names, including Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey.

Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested for the one-off Test as India continue to test new options ahead of future assignments.

Also Read: India announce squads for Afghanistan series, Bumrah rested, KL Rahul named Test vice-captain

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