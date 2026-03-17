Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants begin training ahead of IPL 2026 opener vs Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants begins training for the IPL 2026 opening match against Delhi Capitals. Take a look and read the full story.

LSG

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have commenced their training camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. The franchise said captain, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, and veteran pacer Mohammed Shami are due to link up with the squad on Tuesday after arriving in Lucknow in late hours on Monday.

LSG begins training for IPL 2026

In the session held on Monday, batters Akshat Raghuvanshi, Abdul Samad, and Himmat Singh, along with all-rounders Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Arshin Kulkarni, impressed in the nets. The pace attack of Arjun Tendulkar, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and wrist-spinner Digvesh Rathi drew praise from the coaching staff for their speed and accuracy.

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LSGâ€™s Global Cricket Director Tom Moody and head coach Justin Langer provided technical guidance throughout the sessions, with assistant coaches Lance Klusener and Bharat Arun also working hard with the players.

Lucknow Super Giants set to face Delhi Capitals on April 1

The franchise previously had a pre-season camp in Chennai at the Coaching Beyond Academy ground. LSG will open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium.

How to book tickets for LSG vs DC clash in IPL 2026

LSG also said that fans will be able to enter the venue on match days using digital tickets on their smartphones. Under the new system, spectators booking tickets starting from the April 1 clash against DC through BookMyShow will receive an M-ticket directly on their registered mobile number, which can be scanned at the stadium gates for entry.

The franchise added that the initiative would eliminate the need for physical tickets and offline counter collection, thus reducing queuing time and streamlining entry on match days. LSG also said separate entry lines would be arranged at all stadium gates on match days for women, senior citizens, and children to ensure ease of access.

LSG’s performance in IPL history

Since the first appearance in 2022, LSG have reached the playoffs in two seasons — 2022 and 2023 — and finished seventh in the points table in 2024 and 2025. Currently, LSG are the only active team to have never reached an IPL final.

With IANS Inputs.